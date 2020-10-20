Sensex Ends 113 Points Higher; HCL Tech, HDFC & Infosys Gain Amid Rebound in Global Markets

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex ended 113 points higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys amid a rebound in the global markets. The 30-share BSE index settled 112.77 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 40,544.37. The broader NSE Nifty rose 23.75 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,896.80.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, L&T, TCS, M&M, Nestle India and Infosys. On the other hand, ONGC, PowerGrid, NTPC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI were among the laggards.

According to traders, the domestic stock market was broadly driven by buying sentiment in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and TCS. Further, positive cues from global markets too buoyed investor mood here, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent lower at USD 42.48 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 73.49 against the US dollar.