1-MIN READ

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Vaccine Fuels Recovery Hopes

India's main stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday after scaling new peaks during the session as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine raised hopes for a global economic recovery, helping domestic airline and hotels stocks that have been hammered by the pandemic.

BENGALURU: India’s main stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday after scaling new peaks during the session as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine raised hopes for a global economic recovery, helping domestic airline and hotels stocks that have been hammered by the pandemic.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.36% to 12,631.1 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.6% higher at 43,277.65, led by a rally among banking and financial stocks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% higher after Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed over 90% effectiveness based on initial trial results.

The U.S. drugmaker’s Indian arm, Pfizer Ltd, gained as much as 19.8% during the session.

“While there have been previous announcements of a vaccine, a company like Pfizer coming with such a development and with high efficacy is quite positive for markets,” said Ajit Mishra, vice-president at Religare Broking.

Shares of IndiGo-owner InterGlobe Aviation rose 8.9%, while those of hotel operators Indian Hotels and Lemon Tree rose 14% and nearly 10%, respectively.

GAIL (India) rose nearly 5% after its September-quarter profit beat estimates and the natural gas explorer approved raising 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.35 billion) through borrowings.

Among other sectors, the Nifty Bank index ended 3.9% higher and the financials index climbed 4.1%. Both indexes recorded gains for a seventh straight session.

Bajaj Finance gained 8.9% to top the gainers among the Nifty. The country’s top lender, State Bank of India, rose 5.6% and IndusInd Bank added 7.7%.

Construction-to-software conglomerate Larsen and Toubro rose about 7%.

The Nifty pharma index fell 4.33%, dragged down by losses in drugmaker Cipla, which fell 5.4%.

The Nifty IT index fell 3.9%. Tech Mahindra slid about 5.7%, while Infosys shed 3.8% and HCL Technologies slipped around 5%.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 10, 2020, 16:03 IST
