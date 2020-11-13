News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Sensex, Nifty Fall As Sell-off In Banks Continues

Indian shares fell on Friday as investors continued to lock in gains on bank shares following a sharp rally, while assessing retail inflation data that was higher than the central bank's target.

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Friday as investors continued to lock in gains on bank shares following a sharp rally, while assessing retail inflation data that was higher than the central bank’s target.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.5% at 12,625.4 by 0351 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.52% to 43,113.38. The two main indexes, however, were on track to post gains for the week.

The Nifty banking index, which posted gains of over 20% in an eight-day winning streak until Wednesday, was down 1.3% in early Friday trading.

Private-sector lenders IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank fell over 1.3% each.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation was over 7% in October for a second straight month and remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 2%-6%, giving the central bank little room to cut rates.

  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 9:42 IST
