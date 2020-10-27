News18 Logo

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Session On Losses In Banks, Metal Stocks

Indian shares inched lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, pulled down by banking and metal stocks, as rising coronavirus cases globally soured appetite for equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.26% to 11,738.85 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3% at 40,016.82.

Sentiment was weak across Asia as concerns grew over a second wave of virus infections in the United States and Europe, sending MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 0.43%.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Banking index was down about 0.2%, with IndusInd Bank falling 3.35%.

ICICI Bank declined 2.5%, while the country’s largest lender State Bank of India fell 2.08%.

The Nifty metals index fell 0.89%.

However, private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 5.6% after it beat expectations for September-quarter profit on Monday.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and automaker Tata Motors are scheduled to report earnings later in the day. Their shares were down about 0.3% each in early trading.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: October 27, 2020, 10:27 IST
