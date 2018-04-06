English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Slips 93 Points in Early Deals on Profit-booking
Domestic equities opened lower after Thursday's rally with benchmark Sensex rising up 577 points on Thursday after the RBI kept the policy rate unchanged but said growth will rebound this fiscal amid softening inflation.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex lost over 93 points to 33,503.25 in early trade on Friday on profit-booking by participants, ignoring a firm trend at other Asian bourses.
The 30-share index fell 93.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 33,503.25 with sectoral indices, including metal, capital goods, IT, auto and teck, trading in the negative territory with losses up to 1.06 per cent.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also shed 19.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 10,305.65.
Brokers said, selling by participants, mostly of a profit-booking nature, attributed the fall in select counters but a firm trend at other Asian markets, kept the fall limited.
The laggards were Tata Motors, Infosys, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, falling up to 1.07 per cent.
Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.13 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.03 per cent in early trade on Friday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.99 per cent higher in Thursday's trade.
