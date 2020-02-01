Sensex Today LIVE Updates: Aiming for Quick Buck in Volatile Market, Investors Keenly Track Sitharaman's Budget 2020

Event Highlights Sensex Gained 3.1% Since Union Budget 2019

Read More Sensex Union Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Given the volatility of the recent past, traders and investors will be keenly tracking the Union Budget for financial year 2020-21, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman around 11am in Lok Sabha. The domestic equity market has broadly remained under pressure ever since Sitharaman unveiled her maiden, full Budget on July 5, 2019. The market gave limited opportunities to investors on Dalal Street to make quick money. According to a report, as many as 130 stocks on BSE rallied between 50 per cent and 420 per cent after Modi government assumed power for a second term.A notice issued by the exchanges said that trading will begin from 9:15 am, and will last till 3:30 pm. Pre-opening orders will be placed between 9:00 and 9:08 am, and will be matched from 9:08 am and 9:15 am. Earlier in 2015, markets were open for trade on Saturday, February 28, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget. Feb 1, 2020 8:42 am (IST) Sensex Gained 3.1% Since Union Budget 2019 |​ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) amid expectations of relaxation in Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). Since July 5, when the Union Budget for FY 2019-20 was presented, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained around 3.1 per cent, while the Nifty50 has gained 1.5 per cent. Feb 1, 2020 8:34 am (IST) Markets to Open at 9:15am | Today, trading will begin from 9:15am and will close at 3:30pm. As per the notice issued by the exchanges, pre-opening orders will be placed between 9:00 and 9:08am, and will be matched from 9:08 am and 9:15 am. This is not the first time that markets are open on a Saturday. Back in 2015, markets were open for trade on Saturday when former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget. Feb 1, 2020 8:26 am (IST) Markets Open Today | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for FY21 today. Market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has allowed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE to conduct regular trading today (February 1). Markets are usually closed on weekends.

A report by a leading business daily stated that the S&P BSE Sensex has given up most of its gains after gaining nearly five per cent between October 30 and January 14. Its three-month return has now reduced to 2 per cent. This makes it even more crucial for investors to watch out for the Union Budget 2020. Studying the behaviour of indices after the budget announcements, the past data reveals that equity markets often exhibit an inflection point. Citing an example, the report said that after the 2015 budget, the Nifty peaked at around 9,000 and then fell gradually making a low of around 7,000 on the day of the budget in 2016. The following year, the Nifty lost over 10 per cent until the budget presentation in February 2017, which came after demonetisation in November 2016. However, a month after this budget which had a proposal to cut income tax to 5 per cent for individual income between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the index claimed a new high for the first time in over two years. After the 2018 budget, which introduced long-term capital gains tax on equity investments, the Nifty fell significantly in the following months.



It then remained rangebound for about three months before the 2019 budget, which preceded the general elections. In less than two months since that budget, the Nifty gained 8 per cent making a fresh high. This year, however, the probability that the indices will sustain the trend observed six months ago remains low, a report by Economic Times stated.



Meanwhile, the shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hit fresh life-high on Friday ahead of the Union Budget on February 1. The share price of IRCTC gained 24 per cent this month. It has surged 15 per cent in the last one week.



The Sensex skidded 190 points while the Nifty closed below the 12,000-mark on Friday after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to boost growth from a decade low.



Markets had opened on a firm footing, but came under selling pressure in afternoon trade, coinciding with the opening of the Budget session of Parliament and tabling of the Economic Survey. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 190.33 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 40,723.49. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty shed 73.70 points, or 0.61 per cent, to finish at 11,962.10. The Economic Survey projected revival of economic growth to 6-6.5 per cent in the next fiscal from 5 per cent estimated in 2019-20. However, it recommended relaxing the budget deficit target to boost growth.



Traders said the prospects of increased government borrowing and crowding out of private sector investment spooked market participants, triggering unwinding of positions. ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 5.80 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, HCL Tech, TCS, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top gainer, spurting 3.87 per cent, after the lender settled its dispute with RBI regarding promoter Uday Kotak's stake. SBI rose 2.53 per cent after the country's largest lender reported a 41 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 6,797.25 crore for the December quarter. Other winners included IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.



Attention now shifts to the Union Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Markets will remain open on Budget Day. "Investors stayed away from taking fresh positions ahead of the big event. Focus will turn to Union Budget as all eyes will be on how Centre is going to bring growth as any increase in spending would result in widening of fiscal deficit.



"Global economy is also on the edge with slow growth fears significantly high after the outbreak of the virus," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Sectorally, BSE oil and gas, energy, metal, utilities, power, basic materials, IT and auto indices fell up to 2.65 per cent. Telecom, realty, consumer durables, bankex and finance rose up to 1.23 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.



On the global front, sentiment remained weak as investors assessed the impact of the China coronavirus outbreak. The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic spiked to 213 and total infections reached 9,692, the Chinese government said on Friday as the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries, including India, as a global health emergency. Bourses in Hong Kong and South Korea ended in the red, while Japan rose 1 per cent. Markets in China remained closed.



Stock exchanges in Europe opened on a negative note. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.38 per cent to USD 57.55 per barrel. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 23 paise to 71.35 per US dollar (intra-day).



(With inputs from PTI)