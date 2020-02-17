Take the pledge to vote

Sent to Judicial Custody for Raising Pro-Pak Slogans, Kashmiri Students Get No Hubbali Lawyer to Appear for Them

On Sunday evening, activist from Bajrang Dal took to the street in Hubbali, blocking roads and burning tyres, based on rumors that the three students had been released on bail.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

February 17, 2020
Bengaluru: The three Kashmiri students, who were arrested on charges of sedition for uploading a pro-Pakistan video, have been remanded to judicial custody till March 2.

The district court in Hubbali, where the trio was produced on Monday, granted them time to engage a lawyer to fight their case. Reports suggest that local advocates and members of Hubbali bar Association have refused to appear for the students charged with sedition.

The three civil engineering students of KLE college had on February 14 uploaded a video, in which they were heard raising slogans of 'Azadi' and 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The students were identified as Talib, Aamir and Bashist and had uploaded the video as a mark of protest against the commemoration of the Pulwama martyrs.

Huge crowd had gathered around the court premise, with ABVP activist staging a protest outside the court. They demanded strict action against the trio labeling them as 'anti-nationals'.

On Sunday evening, activist from Bajrang Dal took to the street in Hubbali, blocking roads and burning tyres, based on rumors that the three students had been released on bail. Police, however, remained tight-lipped on whether the students were released. But on Monday, the accused were produced back in court and remanded to judicial custody.

