Separate Area and Diet for Elderly Aurangabad Jail Inmates due to Covid-19

Separate arrangements have been made for elderly inmates of Harsul Central Jail in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after 29 prisoners tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier, officials said on Sunday.

A health examination drive is underway in the prison and 546 inmates have been tested so far, he add.

"Prisoners above the age of 65 are being examined in detail and they have also been allocated a separate area. They are being given warm water as well as a special diet which includes eggs and milk," a jail official said.

He said a school has been taken over temporarily to serve as an extension of the prison complex in case the number of infected inmates rises in the days to come, he added.