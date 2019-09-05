New Delhi: Former finance and home minister P Chidambaram is likely to spend the next 14 days in jail number 7 at Tihar prison after a Delhi court remanded him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case. Reserved mainly for economic offenders, jail number 7 had previously also housed the veteran Congress leader’s son Karti.

The court has allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell as he was a protectee under Z-security.

Sources in the Tihar jail said prison officials had been making preparations for his judicial custody since the last week of August, when he was first remanded to CBI custody by the court. Besides economic offenders, the accused involved in crimes against women, including molestation cases, are also kept in Jail No 7.

The Jail No 7 mainly has a few tightly-packed wards and a couple of cells. As per jail manual, inmates sleep on the floor, but senior citizens are provided a 'wooden takht' without a mattress. Sources said after a medical test, Chidambaram, 73, would be provided this to sleep. A provision for a western toilet will also be made in the cell.

He will have to eat food prepared in the jail. The food (lunch and dinner) includes a bowl of dal, one of vegetables and 4 to 5 chapattis. In case Chidambaram, reportedly fond of south Indian meals, does not eat food prepared in the jail, then he reserves the right to order snacks cooked in the jail canteen. The jail can provide extra facilities, if the accused procures any court order in his favour.

Those undergoing trials can be provided clothes by their family.

In case intelligence reports suggest a high threat perception for India's former Home Minister who took several initiatives after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Chidambaram could be shifted to Jail No 1 which has an increased deployment of Tamil Nadu Special Police, guarding the outer periphery of security layer in Tihar for the last three decades.

"Top builders of Delhi NCR and 2G spectrum scam accused are lodged in Jail No 1. Sahara supremo Subrato Roy and former Chairman of Commonwealth Games (2010) Organizing Committee, Suresh Kalmadi, was also lodged in the same jail," said a source.

Jail No 1 has an exclusive kitchen attached to the wards and also has western style toilets. Regarding the food, an official said: "Food remains the same as served in the rest of jails in Tihar."

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. His 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.