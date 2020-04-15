Separate Covid-19 Wards for Hindus & Muslims at Gujarat Hosp? Doc Says Move After Govt Decision

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The wards for coronavirus patient and suspected cases at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have been separated on the basis of religion. The division is said to be in line with a state government decision.

A report in The Indian Express quoted medical superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod as saying that a ward for Hindu patients and another for Muslim patients had been created at the hospital that has 1,200 beds for Covid-19 patients. However, deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel denied any knowledge of it, the report stated.

A patient was also quoted: "On Sunday night, the names of 28 men admitted in the first ward (A-4) were called out. We were then shifted to another ward (C-4). While we were not told why we were being shifted, all the names that were called out belonged to one community. We spoke to one staff member in our ward today and he said this had been done for 'the comfort of both communities'.”

When the newspaper organisation contacted Dr Rathod, he said, "Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But here, we have made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients."

On being asked the reason for such a segregation, Dr Rathod said, "It is a decision of the government and you can ask them."

The report said that as per hospitalisation protocol, a suspected Covid-19 case is kept in a separate ward from those confirmed, as long as the test results are pending. As many as 150 of the 186 people admitted in the hospital for coronavirus are positive. The Indian Express quoted its hospital sources as saying that at least 40 of the 150 are Muslims.

Deputy CM Patel told IE, "I am not aware of such a decision (on wards as per faith). Generally, there are separate wards for males and females. I will enquire about it."

