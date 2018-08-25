Separated by Parents, United by Court: SC Brings Together Siblings for Raksha Bandhan

Considered as "victims" of an unending fight between their parents, the Supreme Court will reunite two siblings for Raksha Bandhan.The brother-sister duo, that has been admitted in boarding schools at Nainital under the orders of the Court, will meet each other to celebrate the festival dedicated to the sibling love.A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph observed that the siblings should get to spend some time together so that their bond is fortified, unaffected by the bitterness of the relations between their parents.In this case, interestingly, the Court had last year made the District Judge of Nainital as in-charge of their well-being after noting that none of the parents deserved full custody of the two teenagers.“Having regard to the strained relationship between the parties, we are of the view that for the time being it is in the interest of the children that they be put up in a boarding school, since, at this stage it is not in their interest to have the exclusive company of either their father or their mother,” the bench had held.The father moved the Court recently, pointing out that the children should meet for Raksha Bandhan.The bench then asked the District Judge in Nainital to meet the children and ascertain whether they would want to come to Delhi for Raksha Bandhan and if so, whether they would want to stay with their mother or father.The District Judge sent a report, indicating that the brother-sister duo really wanted to meet each other for the festival and that they preferred to stay with the father.The bench took on record the report and allowed the father to collect the children from their respective schools and drop them back after the holidays.