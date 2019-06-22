English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Separatist Hurriyat Leader Mirwaiz Placed under House Arrest in Srinagar
A spokesman of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat said a police party arrived at the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the city outskirts and informed him that he cannot move out of his house.
File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Srinagar: Separatist Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Saturday in Srinagar.
A spokesman of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat said a police party arrived at the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the city outskirts and informed him that he cannot move out of his house.
The spokesman said the police did not give any reasons for placing the Mirwaiz under house arrest.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
