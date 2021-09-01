Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies After Prolonged Illness

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died in Srinagar on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, officials said. Geelani, who was a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference, had been suffering from various ailments for nearly last two decades.

He was a former MLA.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the demise of Geelani and said, “Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers."

