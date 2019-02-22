LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Arrested Ahead of Article 35-A Hearing in SC

Earlier, the government had decided to withdraw his security, among other separatist leaders and mainstream politicians, citing lack of state resources.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
File photo of Yasin Malik. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader and JKLF chief Yasin Malik was arrested from his residence in a late night raid on Friday. Malik’s detention comes ahead of crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court that is likely to take place on Monday.

Malik was arrested from his Maisuma residence and has been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.

Earlier, the government had decided to withdraw his security, among other separatist leaders and mainstream politicians, citing lack of state resources.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
