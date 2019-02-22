English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Arrested Ahead of Article 35-A Hearing in SC
Earlier, the government had decided to withdraw his security, among other separatist leaders and mainstream politicians, citing lack of state resources.
File photo of Yasin Malik. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader and JKLF chief Yasin Malik was arrested from his residence in a late night raid on Friday. Malik’s detention comes ahead of crucial hearing on Article 35-A in Supreme Court that is likely to take place on Monday.
Malik was arrested from his Maisuma residence and has been taken to the Kothibagh Police Station.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
