Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Pleads Guilty Before Delhi Court in 2017 Terrorism Case

Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges before a Delhi court in connection with a 2017 case pertaining to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities. The charges include those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to court sources, Malik – the chief of the now-banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front – told the court that he won’t contest the charges levelled against him. Under the UAPA, Malik was booked under sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation), and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court’s Special Judge Praveen Singh will hear the matter again on May 19 to decide the quantum of the sentence for Malik. The maximum punishment for the offences brought up against the separatist leader is life imprisonment.

The court had in March this year ordered the framing of charges under UAPA against Malik and others in the case.

Meanwhile, the court on Tuesday officially framed charges against other Kashmiri separatist leaders such as Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

A chargesheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

