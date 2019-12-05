Sept Verdict Isn't Last Word, Says SC as Kerala Woman Moves Court After Being Stopped to Visit Sabarimala
Bindu Ammini was attacked outside the office of the police commissioner for her bid to visit the hilltop shrine at Sabarimala.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: September judgment on Sabarimala issue is "not the last word", the Chief Justice of India said on Thursday while hearing a plea mentioned to it by a Kerala woman who was allegedly prevented from visiting the shrine despite the apex court's verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde considered the submission of senior advocate Indira Jaising that her client, Bindu Ammini, was attacked outside the office of the police commissioner for her bid to visit the hilltop shrine at Sabarimala.
"Bindu was attacked with some chemical substance right outside the office of Commissioner of Police," Jaising said, adding that the Kerala state authorities are not allowing women to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court's specific order. "We will list the petition along with earlier petition next week," the bench said.
On Wednesday, another woman, Fathima, had approached the apex court with a similar plea. A five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 4:1 in its verdict delivered in September last year, had allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, saying that discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of fundamental rights like the Right to Equality.
(With PTI inputs)
