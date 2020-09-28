INDIA

Serena Williams Reaches 2nd Round At French Open

Paris (AP) Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2) 6-0. The sixth-seeded Williams served for the match at 40-0 but Ahn saved three match points. An ace gave her a fourth opportunity to win but she hit a shot into the net..

Williams then saved a break point before finally beating her American opponent with an ace. Ahn held leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the first set.

The 39-year-old Williams is a three-time French Open champion and is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles. She will next face Bulgarian wild-card entry Tsvetana Pironkova. AP SSC SSC 09282243 NNNN.

