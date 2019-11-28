Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Serial Killer 'Cyanide' Mohan Sentenced to Death for Murdering Kerala Woman

Mohan was charged with stalking a 25-year-old woman in May 2009, raping her after marriage offer, and then murdering her.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
Serial Killer 'Cyanide' Mohan Sentenced to Death for Murdering Kerala Woman
Image for representation.

Mangaluru: Notorious serial killer 'Cyanide' Mohan has been sentenced to death for murdering a woman from Kasaragod.

Judge of the sixth Additional District and Sessions Court Sayeedunnisa delivered the verdict on Wednesday through video-conferencing facility from Hindalga prison in Belagavi.

The accused was convicted on November 22 and given death sentence for murder as per section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

Mohan was charged with stalking a 25-year-old woman in May 2009, raping her after marriage offer, and then murdering her.

