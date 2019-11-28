Serial Killer 'Cyanide' Mohan Sentenced to Death for Murdering Kerala Woman
Mohan was charged with stalking a 25-year-old woman in May 2009, raping her after marriage offer, and then murdering her.
Image for representation.
Mangaluru: Notorious serial killer 'Cyanide' Mohan has been sentenced to death for murdering a woman from Kasaragod.
Judge of the sixth Additional District and Sessions Court Sayeedunnisa delivered the verdict on Wednesday through video-conferencing facility from Hindalga prison in Belagavi.
The accused was convicted on November 22 and given death sentence for murder as per section 302 of Indian Penal Code.
