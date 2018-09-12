English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Serial Killer Who Slaughtered 33 Truck Drivers Finally Arrested in MP
The man told police he would drive the trucks to isolated spots after befriending his victims, strangle them and dump the bodies in forests.
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Police have arrested a 48-year-old man who they say has confessed to killing 33 truck drivers and their helpers over the past decade, then selling the vehicles and the goods they were carrying.
The man was arrested two weeks ago near Bhopal, police officer Rahul Kumar Lodha said Wednesday.
Police stumbled across the man's name as they investigated a string of recent murders of truck drivers in Madhya Pradesh. While the man was apparently not connected to those killings, some of the seven men arrested told police they had helped him in similar robberies.
The man told police he would befriend drivers in roadside eateries and slip drugs into their food so they would fall asleep, Lodha said. He would then drive their trucks to isolated areas, strangle them and their helpers, and dump the bodies in forests.
He and his accomplices would then sell the trucks and their goods, Lodha said.
Drivers often travel with assistants who help clean their trucks, change tires and other chores.
Dharmendra Choudhary, another police officer in Madhya Pradesh, said the suspect was arrested in Maharashtra some years ago in connection with similar robberies, but was freed on bail and fled.
Between robberies, he worked as a tailor in a small shop in Mandideep, a village on the outskirts of Bhopal.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
