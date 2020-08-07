Series of Burglaries in West Bengal's Bankura District Triggers Panic, Police Probe Incident

Burglars struck three houses and tried to break into another house and a ration shop in West Bengal's Bankura district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Kanti Babur Gali in the Bankura Sadar police station area. The burglars targetted three houses which were empty, police said.

They broke the locks of all the three houses and tookaway cash and jewellery, a police officer said.

They tried to break the lock of another house butcould not, the officer said, adding that they also tried to break into a ration but failed.

The series of burglaries in the area triggered panic among the people. An investigation has been started into the incident, inspector-in-charge Ashik Mishra said.

Police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the area. It is not clear how much cash or jewellery the burglars managed to take away, police said.