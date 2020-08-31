'Serious situation': SC's Justice Arun Mishra Declines Farewell Invites amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Supreme Court Judge Arun Mishra, who is set to retire this week, refused invitations for his farewell by various bar bodies amidst the "serious situation" and "world over suffering" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Mishra, who is superannuating on September 2, while declining the invitation from Supreme Court Bar Association and the Confederation of Indian Bar, said: "I am grateful for your kind invitation inviting me to the farewell function proposed on the eve of my retirement.

"I have always considered the Bar as the mother of the judiciary, and it would have been a great pleasure to attend the said function. However, taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function."

"I may, therefore, be excused. I assure you that as and when the situation normalises, I will certainly visit the Bar and pay my respects," he said, in a letter to the bar associations.

Prior to his retirement, Justice Mishra, who became a judge in Supreme Court on July 7, 2014, will be delivering judgments in some major cases including the timelines for payment of dues to the government by telecom companies and the sentencing of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case initiated by the top court on its own.