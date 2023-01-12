Seriously Concerned About Increasing Use of Money Power in Elections: ECI to SC

Contending that the ECI is seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections, the poll panel has told the Supreme Court that it has introduced a robust mechanism for election expenditure monitoring during polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said one of the reasons for more money being seized today is its increased vigilance and efforts.

It said that the services of central and state law enforcement agencies are routinely engaged, and their teams deployed to poll-bound states to monitor election expenditure.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed in response to a plea filed by Prabhakar Deshpande seeking comprehensive plan to curb excessive poll spending by political parties and candidates and action against erring candidates and parties.

“The Election Commission of India is seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections. To curb this menace, the Election Commission of India has effectively and successively enforced the Election Expenditure Monitoring mechanism in the elections since the General Elections to Bihar Legislative Assembly, 2010," the affidavit said.

“In order to keep the election expenditure within the statutory limit prescribed under the Rule 90 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and also to curb excess expenditure/unaccounted expenditure, the Election Commission has introduced a robust mechanism for election expenditure monitoring during elections.

“The Election Commission has time and again adopted various measures to curb the menace of money power in elections and will continue to do so in future,” it said.

