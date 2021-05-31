Sero Survey to be Conducted in All 75 Districts of UP, Samples To Be Collected from June 4

Sero survey is being started in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh for intensive investigation of corona infection from June 4.

The survey will track the spread of Covid-19 in different parts of the district and look at infections among the local populations. Not only this, it will also reveal how many people have formed antibodies to fight the novel coronavirus.

In the Covid review meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath enquired about the preparations being made for the survey. Additional chief secretary, health Amit Mohan Prasad informed the CM that an action plan has been prepared for the survey. The survey report will be prepared on various parameters, including gender and age, by sampling. The results of the survey are likely to come by the end of June.

The sero survey was conducted in 11 districts in September last year during the first wave of Corona. The survey was conducted in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kaushambi, Baghpat and Moradabad. At that time, antibodies were found in 22.1 percent of people in the Sero survey.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to launch the world’s largest vaccination campaign from Tuesday June 1, 2021. In the month of June alone, the UP government is preparing to inject one crore doses of the Covid vaccine.

A total of over 1 crore 80 lakh doses of vaccine have been given so far in the state. The Yogi government plans to increase it to 3 crore by the first week of July. The state government is running a campaign of vaccination in the age group of 18 to 44 starting from May 1 in the current phase in 23 districts, including all 18 divisional headquarters.

