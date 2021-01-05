Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech Call Truce After Vaccine War, Say Both Committed to Smooth Rollout

A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla for his 'water' comment, both vaccine makers on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth rollout of the antidote, saying saving lives and livelihoods was the most important task at hand. In a joint statement posted on their respective Twitter accounts, the companies said Serum Institute CEO Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the Covid-19 vaccines.

“The vaccines were a global public health good and have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest,” the statement said. “We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for the people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our Covid-19 vaccines,” it said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin, manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use. “Now that two Covid-19 vaccines have been issued emergency use authorisation in the country, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that people who need it the most receive high-quality, safe and efficacious vaccines,” the two companies said.

This should clarify any miscommunication. We are all united in the fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/oeII0YOXEH — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 5, 2021

"Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth roll out of vaccines. Each of our companies continue their Covid-19 vaccine development activities as planned," the joint statement said.

Without naming Poonawalla who had called vaccines other than that of Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines "just like water", Krishna Ella on Monday in a media briefing slammed the Pune-based vaccine maker for the remarks. "We do 200 per cent honest clinical trials and yet we receive backlash. If I am wrong, tell me. Some companies have branded me like water," Ella had said. Poonawalla on Tuesday tweeted that there would be a statement clearing up miscommunication with regard to Bharat Biotech.

"I would like to clarify two matters; as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made," he said.