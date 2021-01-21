Serum Institute Fire LIVE Updates: Fire Breaks Out Again at Vaccine Maker's Building in Pune After 5 Killed in Afternoon Blaze

READ | Covid Vaccines: From Infertility Myth to Adverse Reactions, Here is What You Need to Know
India has started the world’s largest vaccination programme against Covid-19 last week and lakhs of healthcare and frontline workers have already been inoculated against the virus, but hesitancy over…
Those Dead May Be Construction Workers: Mayor | The five people who died, were perhaps the workers at the under-construction building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it is being speculated that welding, that was going on at the building, caused the fire: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol
Lives Lost in SII Fire | We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.
READ | 'Multiple Buildings In Reserve': Adar Poonawalla's Reassurance on Covishield After Serum Institute Fire
A major fire broke out at a facility of the Serum Institute of India, the Pune-based manufacturer of vaccines, on Thursday afternoon after 2 pm but it was brought under control in around two hours.
No Loss of Covishield: Adar Poonawalla | I would like to reassure all governments and the public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute. Thank you very much Pune City Police & Fire Department: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.
PM to interact With Vax Beneficiaries in Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on January 22 at 1:15 PM via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination. The Prime Minister will also hold a dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the vaccination drive.
READ | Serum Institute of India Fire: 3 Rescued After Major Blaze in Pune, No Impact on Covishield Production
A major fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday afternoon around 2 pm.