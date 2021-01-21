Serum Institute Fire LIVE Updates: Fire Breaks Out Again at Vaccine Maker's Building in Pune After 5 Killed in Afternoon Blaze

Fire at Serum Institute of India. (Image: News18)



The Maharashtra government announced that an inquiry has been launched into the incident, even as the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla assured that the fire will not result in any loss of Covishield production. He said multiple production buildings had been kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies.



Photos and videos from the scene showed dark, thick clouds of smoke rising from the building, but there were no casualties or injuries because of the fire. The fire was reported at the institute's biotechnology park, inaugurated by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last year. A total of 15 fire engines, and ambulances were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.



Amid concerns over impact on the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, the government has said there has not been much damage to the area where vaccines are manufactured. Further, the facility, where fire has been reported, is used for manufacturing Rotavirus and BCG vaccines and not coronavirus shots.