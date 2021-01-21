News18 Logo

Serum Institute Fire LIVE Updates: Fire Breaks Out Again at Vaccine Maker's Building in Pune After 5 Killed in Afternoon Blaze

News18.com | January 21, 2021, 19:23 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Five people were killed as a massive fire fire broke out at an under-construction building at the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune. Pune's Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the five whose charred bodies were found were perhaps construction workers. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it is being speculated that welding work caused the fire, he said.

The company's CEO earlier said there was no loss of lives, but later revised his statement after the deaths were confirmed. He said there was no impact on the Covishield vaccine making process as the fire was in a facility away from the place where the anti-coronavirus vaccines are made. Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.
Jan 21, 2021 19:23 (IST)

Fire Breaks Out Again | Fire breaks out again in one compartment of the same building at Serum Institute of India (SII), in Pune. Fire fighting operation is underway. More details awaited. Fire had broken out at Manjri Plant of SII today afternoon and claimed five lives.

Jan 21, 2021 19:14 (IST)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the unit of Serum Institute of India in Manjri, Pune, where the fire mishap took place, to inspect & take stock of the situation tomorrow at noon: Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Jan 21, 2021 19:01 (IST)

Pained to know that around 5 people lost life in SII fire incident. My deepest condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured ones: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Jan 21, 2021 19:00 (IST)

Casualty list from SII fire:

Bipin Saroj from Uttar Pradesh
Rama Shankar from Uttar Pradesh
Sushil Kumar Pandey from Bihar
Mahendra Ingle from Pune
Pratik Pashte from Pune

Jan 21, 2021 18:58 (IST)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray speaks with Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla. To visit Pune at 2 pm tomorrow.

Jan 21, 2021 18:46 (IST)

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta says bodies found at SII facility are so charred that they can't be identified. 

Jan 21, 2021 18:42 (IST)

Anguished to learn about the unfortunate news of loss of lives due to the fire break out at SII's facility in Pune. My thoughts & prayers with the bereaved families. Appreciate efforts of Pune City Police & Fire Department to bring the fire under control.

Jan 21, 2021 18:32 (IST)

Jan 21, 2021 18:23 (IST)

6334 new COVID-19 cases, 6229 recoveries and 21 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases stands at 69,771, so far 7,96,986 patients have recovered. Death toll stands at 3545.

Jan 21, 2021 18:20 (IST)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to reach site of fire after 7.30 pm.

Jan 21, 2021 18:17 (IST)

Today 34 healthcare workers got vaccinated for COVID-19 at Safdarjung Hospital: Spokesperson, Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Jan 21, 2021 18:10 (IST)

Five charred bodies recovered from Serum Institute of India (SII) building where fire broke out in afternoon: Fire official.

Jan 21, 2021 18:05 (IST)

Those Dead May Be Construction Workers: Mayor | The five people who died, were perhaps the workers at the under-construction building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it is being speculated that welding, that was going on at the building, caused the fire: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Jan 21, 2021 18:03 (IST)

5 Bodies Found: Pune Mayor | Four people were evacuated from the building but when it came under control, five bodies were found by our jawans, says Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on fire at Serum Institute of India.

Jan 21, 2021 18:02 (IST)

Lives Lost in SII Fire | We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Jan 21, 2021 17:48 (IST)

Jan 21, 2021 17:35 (IST)

As per the information we've received, the fire is under control. There have been no casualties so far. The fire had not broken out at the COVID vaccine unit: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Jan 21, 2021 17:32 (IST)

Fire at the Serum Institute of India building is under control, cooling process is underway. No casualty reported, cause of the fire is still unknown: Prashant Ranpise, Chief fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation.  

Jan 21, 2021 17:30 (IST)

As per the information we've received, the fire is under control. There have been no casualties so far. The fire had not broken out at the COVID vaccine unit: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on fire at Serum Institute of India.

Jan 21, 2021 17:17 (IST)

No Loss of Covishield: Adar Poonawalla | I would like to reassure all governments and the public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute. Thank you very much Pune City Police & Fire Department: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Jan 21, 2021 17:02 (IST)

PM to interact With Vax Beneficiaries in Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi on January 22 at 1:15 PM via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination. The Prime Minister will also hold a dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the vaccination drive.

Jan 21, 2021 16:54 (IST)

Jan 21, 2021 16:44 (IST)

Andhra Pradesh reports 139 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Ministry.

Total cases: 8,86,557
Total recoveries: 8,77,893
Death toll: 7,142

Active cases: 1,522

Jan 21, 2021 16:39 (IST)

Maha Govt Orders Inquiry | Maharashtra government orders an inquiry into the fire incident that occurred at a building at Serum Institute of India, Pune.

Jan 21, 2021 16:38 (IST)

No Lives Lost: Adar Poonawalla | Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Jan 21, 2021 16:36 (IST)

Fire fighting operation underway at the under-construction building at Serum Institute of India in Pune, where a fire broke out this afternoon. At least 10 fire tenders present at the spot. Vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe.

Jan 21, 2021 16:35 (IST)

Fire broke out at Manjri plant. Production wasn't done there but preparation was on to begin it at a later stage. Building has been vacated but we're re-checking. No problem at vaccine plant/storage: Pune Police Commissioner

Jan 21, 2021 16:31 (IST)

Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' stock is safe. It was not kept in the facility where fire was reported. Nine people have been rescued so far.

Jan 21, 2021 16:29 (IST)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar reviewed the fire in Serum Institute over the phone.

Jan 21, 2021 16:27 (IST)

Preparation for production of BCG vaccination was on in the facility. It is likely that fire dousing operations will get over in an hour

Serum Institute Fire LIVE Updates: Fire Breaks Out Again at Vaccine Maker's Building in Pune After 5 Killed in Afternoon Blaze
Fire at Serum Institute of India. (Image: News18)

The Maharashtra government announced that an inquiry has been launched into the incident, even as the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla assured that the fire will not result in any loss of Covishield production. He said multiple production buildings had been kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies.

Photos and videos from the scene showed dark, thick clouds of smoke rising from the building, but there were no casualties or injuries because of the fire. The fire was reported at the institute's biotechnology park, inaugurated by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last year. A total of 15 fire engines, and ambulances were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Amid concerns over impact on the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, the government has said there has not been much damage to the area where vaccines are manufactured. Further, the facility, where fire has been reported, is used for manufacturing Rotavirus and BCG vaccines and not coronavirus shots.

