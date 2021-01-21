Serum Institute of India Fire: 3 Rescued After Major Blaze in Pune, No Impact on Covishield Production

A major fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday afternoon. Dark, thick clouds of smoke could be seen rising from the building. The fire was reported at the institute's biotechnology park, inaugurated by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last year.

A total of 15 fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control. At least 3 people have been rescued while one person is reported to be stuck inside the building. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Amid concerns over impact on the production of COVID-19 vaccine, the government has said there has not been much damage to the area where vaccines are manufactured. Further, the facility, where fire has been reported, is used for manufacturing of Rotavirus and BCG vaccines and not coronavirus shots.

The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, but according to preliminary information, fire began on the second floor inside one of the buildings. According to sources, the fire, as of now, is confined to one of the buildings behind the mini terminal that is inside the SII compound.

"The calls were received around 2.30 pm, around the time when the fire was reported. As of now, we do not have details about the nature of fire, extent of the damages caused. Our priority will be to bring the fire under control and avert any damages or casualties," the Pune Municipal Corporation CFO said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been in touch with the Pune Municipal Commissioner over the matter and has directed the state machinery to coordinate and ensure that the situation is under control. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was in Pune coincidentally, also took stock of the situation.