INDIA

1-MIN READ

Serum Institute Puts India Trials Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine On Hold

Serum Institute Puts India Trials Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine On Hold

MUMBAI: Serum Institute of India has put trials of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate on hold until the British drugmaker restarts the trials, Serum said on Thursday.

“We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials,” Serum said in a brief statement.

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had paused trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in a study participant, but its partner Serum had at the time said its trials in India were still ongoing.

  • First Published: September 10, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
