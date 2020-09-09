INDIA

1-MIN READ

Serum Institute Says India Trials Of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Ongoing

File photo of a small bottle labeled with a

File photo of a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters) coronavirus

AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday that trials of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues.

“We can’t comment much on the UK trials,” Serum Institute said in a statement, adding “as far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all.”

