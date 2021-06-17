Serum Institute to Start Trials of Covovax Vaccine on Children in July: Report

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is planning to start the trials of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine in the country on children next month, it was reported on Thursday.

According to NDTV, the Novavax vaccine, which is being produced under the name ‘Covovax’, is likely to be launched in India in September.

“Novavax is very exciting. In the past week, it has created a rage because India is going to manufacture almost a billion doses a year. It is going to be simple and cheaper with a 90 per cent vaccine effectiveness," Dr NK Arora, chairperson of the Centre’s Covid Working Group, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In May, Novavax, a US-based biotech firm, had said it had started clinical trials of its proposed Covid-19 vaccine on children, in a program that will involve up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17. Novavax said the trials would test “the efficacy (and) safety" of the vaccine, with participants receiving either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, 21 days apart. Participants will be monitored for up to two years after their injections.

Covovax is the second coronavirus vaccine that is being made in India by the SII after Covishield. THe latter was developed in partnership with the Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a pharma company.

