Service Centre Staff Withdraws Over Rs 90,000 From Delhi Man’s Paytm Account
In his complaint, victim Karim said that when he got back his phone from the service centre, he received an email from Paytm that somebody else had logged into his account and withdrawn money.
(Representative Image. Reuters)
New Delhi: Next time you give your cellphone at a service centre, be sure to delete mobile wallet applications from it.
Not doing so proved costly for 28-year-old Yusuf Karim, a resident of southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, as more than Rs 91,000 was withdrawn from his Paytm account allegedly by the staff of a service centre where he had given his mobile phone for repairing.
In his complaint filed at the Okhla police station, Karim said that when he got back his phone from the service centre, he received an email from Paytm that somebody else had logged into his account, police said.
Later, he received another message that his registered email address on Paytm was changed and Rs 19,999 were transferred to an unknown account from a different number, which was fraudulently registered in his name, police said.
After that, seven transactions were made from the victim's account and Rs 80,498 was withdrawn, they said.
The victim alleged the engineers of the mobile service company who were repairing his phone have done such fraudulent transactions. He also claimed that despite several requests, Paytm did not block his account.
A response from the mobile wallet giant is awaited.
