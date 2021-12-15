IAF Chopper Crash: Prez, VP, PM Condole Group Captain Varun Singh's Demise

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum on Wednesday condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to the injures sustained in the chopper crash near Coonoor last week, and hailed his service to the nation. Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

President Kovind tweeted, "Sad to learn that Group Captain Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life." Though badly injured in the chopper crash, the Group Captain displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage, Kovind said. "The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family," the president said.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor last Wednesday killing CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel. Singh was admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burn injuries and a day later, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Singh. "He was known for his unparalleled courage and ability to handle the most challenging situations with composure. His exemplary service to the nation will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti!" the vice president said on Twitter.

Modi expressed anguish at the passing away of Singh and hailed his "valour and professionalism". "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister said. Describing the Group Captain as a "true fighter", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he fought till his last breath.

"Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family in this hour of grief," he said. Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply pained to learn about the passing away of the Group Captain.

"May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he tweeted. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were among several other ministers and leaders who condoled the demise of Singh.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh Ji who was injured in the unfortunate helicopter crash on 08 Dec 2021. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Gadkari tweeted. Scindia said the nation mourns the unfortunate demise of Singh. "He was a fighter till the end. Heroes don't die; their legend remains till eternity. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

BJP chief J P Nadda also condoled the demise of the decorated air warrior and said his valour and dedication towards the country will always be remembered. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the Group Captain. "This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We are extremely saddened by the demise of brave-heart Group Captain Varun Singh. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." "A billion salutes to this brave son of Bharat Mata. May he rest in peace," the party said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Singh.

"The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," she said on Twitter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

"Varun Singh ji set a unique example of valor before the country. We will never forget his unparalleled contribution," the Congress general secretary said.

