'Service to Society': Delhi CM Kejriwal Asks Hosps to Encourage Recovered Covid-19 Patients to Donate Plasma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.





Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don't refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society: Delhi CM



But there are not many donors, he said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate. He also said that Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds of which only 5,100 are occupied.

