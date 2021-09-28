Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Section Due To Technical Issues

New Delhi, Sep 27: Services were briefly affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers. “Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted around 4:30 pm.

About 5:10 pm, it again tweeted, “Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed." .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here