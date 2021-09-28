CHANGE LANGUAGE
Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Section Due To Technical Issues

Services were briefly affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

New Delhi, Sep 27: Services were briefly affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers. “Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted around 4:30 pm.

About 5:10 pm, it again tweeted, “Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed." .

September 28, 2021