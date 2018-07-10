English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Services Affected on Violet Line Due to Snag Between Mandi House and ITO Stations
Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad. Mandi House Station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida line). Besides, ITO Metro Station is used by many office-goers.
Image for representation.(Image courtesy: News18)
New Delhi: Services were affected for nearly an hour this morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations, a senior official said.
Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.
"There was a track circuit drop between Mandi House and ITO section on up line (going towards Kashmere Gate station) from 8:30-9:20 am. As a result, trains were passing in manual mode in this segment, resulting in little bunching for successive trains during this period," a senior DMRC official said.
Normal services were restored later, he said.
Mandi House Station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida line). ITO Metro Station is used by many office-goers.
