Services Affected on Violet Line Due to Snag Between Mandi House and ITO Stations

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
Image for representation.(Image courtesy: News18)
New Delhi: Services were affected for nearly an hour this morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations, a senior official said.

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

"There was a track circuit drop between Mandi House and ITO section on up line (going towards Kashmere Gate station) from 8:30-9:20 am. As a result, trains were passing in manual mode in this segment, resulting in little bunching for successive trains during this period," a senior DMRC official said.
Normal services were restored later, he said.

Mandi House Station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida line). ITO Metro Station is used by many office-goers.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
