CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BharatBandh#Bollywood#CycloneGulab
Home » News » India » Services Briefly Affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Section Due to Technical Issues
1-MIN READ

Services Briefly Affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Section Due to Technical Issues

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. (Image: Reuters)

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. (Image: Reuters)

About 5:10 pm, DMRC in a tweet said that normal services have been resumed in Yellow Line.

Services were briefly affected on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Monday, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay in services to alert passengers. “Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted around 4:30 pm.

About 5:10 pm, it again tweeted, “Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 28, 2021, 07:51 IST