GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Services Briefly Halted on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Due to Technical Snag

Thousands of commuters had faced hardship late March when services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between the Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Services Briefly Halted on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Due to Technical Snag
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Monday due to a technical snag near the Rajouri Garden station, officials said.

The Blue Line or Line-3/4 connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali.

"Train services were briefly affected from 9-9:15 am on Line-3, near the Rajouri Garden station, due to some signalling issue. To attend to it, access to track was given during this period.

"As a result, trains approaching the Rajouri Garden station were put on hold and train movement was regulated on the rest of the section of Line-3/4," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

Line 4 is a branch line of the Blue Line, between the Yamuna Bank and Vaishali stations.
"The services were soon restored and the trains are running normally since 9:15 am," the official added.

Thousands of commuters had faced hardship late March when services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between the Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...