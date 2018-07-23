English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Services Briefly Halted on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Due to Technical Snag
Thousands of commuters had faced hardship late March when services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between the Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Monday due to a technical snag near the Rajouri Garden station, officials said.
The Blue Line or Line-3/4 connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali.
"Train services were briefly affected from 9-9:15 am on Line-3, near the Rajouri Garden station, due to some signalling issue. To attend to it, access to track was given during this period.
"As a result, trains approaching the Rajouri Garden station were put on hold and train movement was regulated on the rest of the section of Line-3/4," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.
Line 4 is a branch line of the Blue Line, between the Yamuna Bank and Vaishali stations.
"The services were soon restored and the trains are running normally since 9:15 am," the official added.
Thousands of commuters had faced hardship late March when services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between the Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
