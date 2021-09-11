Services Delayed on Delhi Metro's Red Line Section Due to Technical Issues

Services were delayed on a segment of the busy Red Line of the Delhi Metro on Saturday due to some technical issues, officials said. Red Line connects Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shahid Sthal (Bus Stand) in Ghaziabad.

Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line corridor due to some issues with the overhead equipment (OHE) line. The problem is being sorted, a senior official said. The DMRC also tweeted to alert passengers in the afternoon.

"Red Line Update Delay in service between Shahdara and Shastri Park. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted. Many passengers also took to Twitter to share the hassles faced by them due to the delay.

