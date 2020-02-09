English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Services Delayed on Yellow Line Section Due to Passenger on Track
After about 15 minutes, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) again tweeted that normal services have been restored.
Delhi metro. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were briefly delayed on Sunday due to a passenger on tracks at a station, official said.
"Delay in services from Samaypur Badli to GTB Nagar due to a passenger on track at Haiderpur Badli Mor," the DMRC tweeted. The Delhi Metro's Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
