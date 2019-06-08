Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Services Disrupted on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line After Power Failure

The power failure took place between 5.00 pm-5.30 pm, following which services were suspended immediately between Udyog Bhawan and Model Town metro station.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Services Disrupted on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line After Power Failure
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were affected Saturday after a major power failure on a section of the corridor, officials said.

The power failure took place between 5.00 pm-5.30 pm, following which services were suspended immediately between Udyog Bhawan and Model

Town metro station. However, services on part of the section were restored after some time and trains are currently being operated in two separate loops.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The first loop is between Central Secretariat and HUDA City Centre. The second loop is between Kashmiri Gate and Samaypur Badli.

Services are running normal on all other lines, DMRC officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted about the situation and said rectification work was underway.

"There was a power failure on that section. Our engineers are working on the issue," the DMRC said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram