Services Disrupted on Metro’s Magenta Line After Technical Snag

Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West stations in Delhi, both stations being interchange facilities.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Services Disrupted on Metro's Magenta Line After Technical Snag
File Photo of Delhi Metro.
New Delhi: Passengers on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line faced hardship on Sunday as services were disrupted on the corridor for nearly two hours due to some technical issues, officials said.

Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West stations in Delhi, both stations being interchange facilities.

Around 9.30am, the DMRC tweeted about the snag and disruption in services. "Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily:1) Between Janakpuri West & RK Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji," it tweeted.

Officials said, trains were operated on a single line between R K Puram and Kalkaji Mandir stations temporarily, adding exact cause of the snag was being ascertained.

In an official statement, DMRC said, "Train services on Line-8 (Magenta) between Kalkaji and R K Puram section were affected today from 8.55 AM to 11 AM due to motoring problem being reported from a train at Chirag Delhi UP platform (going towards Janakpuri West).

It stated that after local troubleshooting measures, the train was withdrawn from service after deboarding its passengers at Chirag Delhi to avoid further delay on the Line and sent to depot for investigation.

"During this period, services were run normal between Janakpuri West and R K Puram section as one loop and Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden section as another loop. Whereas, connectivity was provided on the affected section between Kalkaji Mandir to RK Puram section on single line during the period," it also stated.

Several commuters took to Twitter to share the hassles they faced on the Magenta Line.

"In Magenta Line metro at Okhla Vihar station...Train is standing here from last 10 minutes and doing exactly same at every other station," @iamtuhindixit tweeted.

Around 11 am, the issue was resolved and normal services were resumed, officials said.

