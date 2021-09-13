Services of 22 Pairs of Special Trains Extended Till December Due to Festive Season

The Indian Railways, citing the increasing demand for passenger trains, across India decided to extend services of 22 pairs of trains for the next three months.

A senior official of the Indian Railways told the media that the extension of services of the 22 pairs of trains has been announced for the South Eastern Railway region.

“Most of the trains have origin or final destination in Jharkhand,” said a senior officer of South Eastern Railway.

The officer further said that during the months between September and December, a large number of people travel in the South-East zone due to the festival season. “In the next few months, the region will celebrate Durga Puja, Chhath Puja, Kalu Puja, Diwali and Christmas. Due to these festivals, people in large numbers use trains to commute to meet their family and friends,” said a senior officer of South Eastern Railway.

Deputy Chief Operating Manager (Coaching) of South-East Railway Sanjay Ghosh has issued a circular to Chakradharpur Railway division regarding the extension of the 22 pairs of trains. According to the circular, 22 pairs of express trains running through Ranchi, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Adra railway divisions of the South Eastern Railway have been extended for the next three months.

Trains that have been extended

Tata-Danapur-Tata Express

Hatia - Yesvantpur - Hatia Express

Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Express

Hatia – LTT-Hatia Express

Howrah - Hyderabad - Howrah Express

Santragachi-PA-Santragachi Express

Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Express

Howrah - Vasco da Gama - Howrah Express

Tata-Chhapra-Tata Express

Hatia-Purnia-Hatia Express

Ranchi-Howrah-Ranchi Express

Howrah-Puducherry-Howrah Express

Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Express

Howrah-Puri-Howrah Express

Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Express

Shalimar - Secunderabad - Shalimar Express

Hatia- Anand Vihar Terminal- Hatia Express

Santragachi - Anand Vihar Terminal - Santragachi Express

Howrah- Sai Nagar Shirdi Terminal- Howrah Express

Hatia - Bangalore - Hatia Express

Tata-Amritsar-Tata Express

