Services of Holiday Special Trains Extended Until July. Here's Complete List

With novel coronavirus cases on the decline and the festive season around the corner, people across the country are making their holiday plans. Hence, the Indian Railways has extended the services of the holiday special trains.

A senior official told the media that the railways decided to extend the holiday special trains until next year in June-July 2022.

Chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “The duration of operation of 17 holiday special trains are being extended.”

According to Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the duration of 17 pairs of holiday special trains is being extended. The trains which are being extended this service mainly include:

Train numbering 02990/02989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer tri-weekly superfast special train from Ajmer and Dadar has been extended till June 29, 2022 (every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) and June 30, 2022 (every Thursday, Saturday and Monday) respectively.

Train numbering 09708/09707, Sri Ganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar special train service is being extended from Sriganganagar till June 30, 2022, and from Bandra Terminus till July 2, 2022.

Train numbering 02473/02474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner superfast weekly special train services from Bikaner have been extended till June 27, 2022 (every Monday) and from Bandra Terminus till August 28, 2022 (every Tuesday).

Train numbering 02489/02490, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner bi-weekly special train services from Bikaner have been extended till June 28, 2022, and from Dadar, the services have been extended till June 29, 2022.

Train numbering 02940/02939, Jaipur-Pune-Jaipur superfast bi-weekly special train service from Jaipur has been extended till June 28, 2022 (every Tuesday and Saturday) and from Pune till June 29, 2022 (every Wednesday and Sunday) ).

Train numbering 04817/04818, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi bi-weekly special train service from Bhagat Ki Kothi has been extended till June 30, 2022 (every Monday and Thursday) and from Dadar till July 1, 2022 ( Every Tuesday and Friday).

Train numbering 09601/09602, Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur City weekly special train service from Udaipur City has been extended till June 25, 2022 (every Saturday) and from New Jalpaiguri till June 27, 2022 (every Monday).Train numbering 04854/044853, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur tri-weekly special train will run from Jodhpur till June 30, 2022 (every Monday, Thursday and Saturday) and from Varanasi till June 29, 2022 (every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday). Train numbering 04864/04863, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur tri-weekly special train will run from Jodhpur till June 28, 2022 (every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) and from Varanasi till July 01, 2022 (every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday). Train numbering 04866/04865, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur weekly special train is being extended from Jodhpur till June 26, 2022 (every Wednesday) and from Varanasi till June 30, 2022 (every Thursday). Train numbering 02495/02496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner weekly special train service is being extended from Bikaner till June 30, 2022 (every Thursday) and from Kolkata till July 01, 2022 (every Friday). Train numbering 02458/02457, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner superfast special train is being extended from Bikaner till June 30, 2022, and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla till June 30, 2022. Train numbering 04712/04711, Sriganganagar-Haridwar- Sriganganagar Pratinidhi special is being extended till June 30, 2022. Train numbering 04731/04732, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bathinda-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Pradayi special is being extended till June 30, 2022. Train numbering 02471/02472, Sriganganagar-Delhi- Sriganganagar Prateek superfast special is being extended till June 30, 2022. Train numbering 04888/04887, Barmer-Rishikesh-Barmer special train service is being extended from Barmer till June 30, 2022, and from Rishikesh till July 01, 2022. Train numbering 02988/02987, Ajmer-Sealdah-Ajmer superfast daily special train service is being extended from Ajmer till June 30, 2022, and from Sealdah to July 01, 2022.

