Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line Affected After Man Jumps on Railway Track at Dwarka Mor

The Blue Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)

New Delhi: The services on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly affected on Thursday morning after a passenger jumped onto the tracks at Dwarka Mor metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 9.59 a.m., the DMRC said: "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines."

Later, at 10.14 a.m., it informed that normal services were resumed. However, people continued tweeting about the delay in the services.

The Blue Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

