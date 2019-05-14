English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Affected Due to Technical Issues
The 34.2-km Magenta Line of the Delhi metro connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.
File Photo of Delhi Metro.
Loading...
New Delhi: Metro services on the entire Magenta Line were affected on Tuesday due to a technical snag on the section between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport, officials said.
The 34.2-km Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.
"Due to some technical issues, services between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport have been affected and train are being run at restricted speed in this stretch," a senior DMRC official said.
Due to this, there was bunching of trains, affecting services in rest of the corridor too, he said.
A restricted speed is about 30 kmph, and trains' regular plying speed is about 40 kmph, the official said.
The 34.2-km Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.
"Due to some technical issues, services between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport have been affected and train are being run at restricted speed in this stretch," a senior DMRC official said.
Due to this, there was bunching of trains, affecting services in rest of the corridor too, he said.
A restricted speed is about 30 kmph, and trains' regular plying speed is about 40 kmph, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
- Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results