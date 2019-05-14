Take the pledge to vote

Services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Affected Due to Technical Issues

The 34.2-km Magenta Line of the Delhi metro connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
Services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Affected Due to Technical Issues
File Photo of Delhi Metro.
New Delhi: Metro services on the entire Magenta Line were affected on Tuesday due to a technical snag on the section between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport, officials said.

The 34.2-km Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations.

"Due to some technical issues, services between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport have been affected and train are being run at restricted speed in this stretch," a senior DMRC official said.

Due to this, there was bunching of trains, affecting services in rest of the corridor too, he said.

A restricted speed is about 30 kmph, and trains' regular plying speed is about 40 kmph, the official said.
