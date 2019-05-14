Services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Affected Due to Technical Issues

: Metro services on the entire Magenta Line were affected on Tuesday due to a technical snag on the section between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport, officials said.The 34.2-km Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West stations."Due to some technical issues, services between Shankar Vihar and Terminal 1 IGI Airport have been affected and train are being run at restricted speed in this stretch," a senior DMRC official said.Due to this, there was bunching of trains, affecting services in rest of the corridor too, he said.A restricted speed is about 30 kmph, and trains' regular plying speed is about 40 kmph, the official said.