Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line Affected for over an Hour, Passengers Face Hassles
The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh station in Faridabad. Services have been affected since 6 pm due to some technical snag.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected for over an hour on Friday due to some technical snag, officials said. The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh station in Faridabad.
"Services have been affected on this corridor since 6 PM due to some technical snag. Rectification work is underway," a senior DMRC official said. The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters about the snag.
"Delay in service from Kashmere Gate towards Sarita Vihar," it said.
In another tweet, the transporter said there was slow movement of trains between JLN Stadium and Khan Market stations.
Many passengers, after facing hardship, left the metro station premises at JLN Stadium and took other means of conveyance to continue their journey.
