English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line Disrupted Due to Technical Glitch Today
The Violet line, which connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh station in Faridabad, got disrupted for nearly half an hour on Thursday morning.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Services were delayed for nearly half an hour on a section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line due to some technical issues on Thursday, officials said.
The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh station in Faridabad. "There was delay in services between Nehru Place and Badarpur stations," a senior DMRC official said. The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro also said that there was a delay around 9:30 am, adding, services were running normal on all other lines.
About half an hour later, the DMRC again tweeted, saying, "Normal services have resumed."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
Monday 03 June , 2019 Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Mirror's Smithereens Has Aired and Fans Didn't Instantly Get Charlie Brooker's Message
- Bharat Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Grand Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore
- MG eZS Electric SUV Teased, To be Manufactured in India - Watch Video
- Ali Zafar Has the Most Adorable Excuse for Not Being Able to Wish His Fans 'Eid Mubarak'
- Suhana Khan Takes Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results