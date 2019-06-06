Take the pledge to vote

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line Disrupted Due to Technical Glitch Today

The Violet line, which connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh station in Faridabad, got disrupted for nearly half an hour on Thursday morning.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line Disrupted Due to Technical Glitch Today
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Services were delayed for nearly half an hour on a section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line due to some technical issues on Thursday, officials said.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh station in Faridabad. "There was delay in services between Nehru Place and Badarpur stations," a senior DMRC official said. The official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro also said that there was a delay around 9:30 am, adding, services were running normal on all other lines.

About half an hour later, the DMRC again tweeted, saying, "Normal services have resumed."

