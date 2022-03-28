Services on Magenta Line Section Resume After Nearly One-hour Disruption

Services on a section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for nearly an hour on Monday due to some signalling issue, officials said. Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden station in Noida.

“Magenta Line Update Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 10:45 AM. “The delay is on account of some signalling issue," a senior official said. About 11:50 AM, it again tweeted: “Normal services have resumed".

