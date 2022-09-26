Set For Devotees: 10 Things About the BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir in Nashik's Panchavati

After work for four years, the B.A.P.S. Swami Narayan Mandir in Panchavati is ready for devotees.

On Sunday, Sadhu Bhakti Priyadas Swami held the Praasaad Pravesh rituals.

Prakat Brahmaswaroop Mahantaswami Maharaj, Viveksagar Das, Ghanshyamcharan Das, Mahavrata Das, Shrutiprakash Das and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Here’s all you need to know about the temple:

It is a grand stone-carved shikhar-baddh temple on the banks of the river Godavari. It has walkways around the central shrine to allow worshipers to circumambulate the shrine. It is decorated with designs and inlaid marble. The Murti Pranpratishtha ritual began from Friday, September 23. Vishwashanti Maha Yadnya has been organized on Monday as part of the Pranpratishtha rituals. A grand procession will be held on Tuesday. The main Vedokta idol will be installed on Wednesday, September 28. Around 10,000 devotees from across the country are expected to attend the rituals daily. Nearly 1,000 volunteers are working together, with over 350 saints participating. Food and accommodation, along with medical treatment, for the attendees is being provided by the Swaminarayan Trust.

