Set on Fire, Husband of Dalit Village Head Succumbs to Burns in UP's Amethi; 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a Dalit man succumbed to injuries after he was set on fire by some people in UP’s Amethi district on Friday.

The incident was reported from Bandoiiya village under Munshiganj police station area, where the victim, who happens to be the husband of village head was burnt by some miscreants on Thursday evening.

Family has accused the opponents of committing the murder. The gram panchayat said that five to six people from the village attacked her husband and set him on fire over money dispute.

40-year-old Arjun Kori was found in a burnt state inside the boundary of a house in the village at around 10:30 pm on Thursday. The family rushed him to Community Health Centre in Naugirwa for treatment. The doctors referred him to the Sultanpur District Hospital. He was later referred to the Trauma Center Lucknow where he died on way to the hospital.

Heavy police force was deployed at the deceased's house to avoid any unwanted situation. The family members have named five people for the murder and a case in this regard has also been registered.

“We received information last night and immediately police reached the spot and sent the husband of gram pradhan for treatment from where he was referred to Sultanpur and later on he was referred to Lucknow. Today, in the morning he succumbed while on his way to Lucknow,” Dinesh Singh, SP of Amethi said.

Police on Friday arrested three out of five accused in the case. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and have started investigating the case.