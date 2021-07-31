'Set Up Micro-containment Zones Where Covid Cluster Seen': Kerala's New Measures to Contain Surge

It has been found that the micro-containment zones need to be set up in all the places where clustering of cases are observed, the Kerala government said after analysing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Kerala, for the fourth day running, recorded more than 20,000 fresh cases on Friday with the test positivity rate (TPR) rising to 13.61 per cent and 116 more people succumbing to Covid-19.

Amid the alarming situation, the government suggested the district administration in association with the local groups and institutions should take effective action urgently for enhanced micro-containment as well as for contact tracing and quarantine.

The measures to bring down the test positivity rate will be in addition to the existing measures for Covid-19 containment, the government said, adding that surveillance action to trace the contacts and quarantine them effectively needs to be strengthened.

In the last 24 hours, 1,52,639 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.61 per cent, the state health department figures showed on Friday.

So far, 2,70,49,431 samples have been tested, it said. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3670), Kozhikode (2470), Ernakulam (2306), Thrissur (2287), Palakkad (2070), Kollam (1415), Alappuzha (1214), Kannur (1123), Thiruvananthapuram (1082) and Kottayam (1030).

Of the new cases, 81 are health workers, 137 had come from outside the state and 19,622 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 932 cases, the press release said. There are currently 4,56,951 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,29,118 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,833 in hospitals. There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here